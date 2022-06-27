Puzzle solutions for Monday, June 27, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TWICE CHORD LATELY ALWAYS

Answer: The story the cow was telling was a – "DAIRY" TALE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Maybe there are times when mystery is more important than knowledge. … Mystery as catalyst for imagination." – Filmmaker J.J. Abrams

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE BEST FATHERS HAVE THE SOFTEST, SWEETEST HEARTS IN OTHER WORDS, GREAT DADS ARE REAL MARSHMALLOWS. – RICHELLE E. GOODRICH

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

SCARY, IMAGINARY HORSE-RACE BET-TAKER TRAVELING AROUND STARTLING EVERYBODY: THE BOOKIE-MAN.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SON AUNT NIECE NEPHEW COUSIN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

CLOCK, KICKS, SKILL, LOLLIPOP, PACIFIC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ORGANISMS APPRAISAL FISTFUL DISCUSSION BUNKMATE UNWRAPPED RIBBON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Diverse animal species

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today