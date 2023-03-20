Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 20, 2023

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FANCY    YEAST    GUZZLE    BUTTER

Answer: With just the right amount of wind, sailing was – EASY-BREEZY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest.” – Ernest Hemingway

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I DON’T KNOW WHICH IS MORE DISCOURAGING, LITERATURE OR CHICKENS. – E.B. WHITE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN ARTIST SALVADOR WANTED TO CONVERSE WITH PEOPLE, DID HE PLACE CALLS ON THE DALI-PHONE?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ARGON    RADON    BORON    XENON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

GENRE, ENERGY, YOGURT, TREND, DRESSED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. COOPS

  2. DUPLICATED

  3. OTTERS

  4. BEDTIME

  5. SHAQUILLE

  6. PRESENTING

  7. OMELETTES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Got to be in it to win it

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/20/2023 - USA TODAY

