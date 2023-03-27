Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 27, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CHIRP SOUPY DENTAL SNEEZE
Answer: With her newly-sharpened axe, she was able to chop through logs in a – SPLIT SECOND
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“In the end, and in the beginning, it’s all about faith for me. I can’t defined me.” – Mariah Carey
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THERE’S NOT A MAN, WOMAN OR CHILD ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH WHO DOESN’T ENJOY A TASTY BEVERAGE. – DAVID LETTERMAN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FLICK ABOUT A SPYING CAMPAIGN THAT’S HIGHLY UNLIKELY TO BE SUCCESSFUL: “MISSION IMPLAUSIBLE.”
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
COD GAR CARP TROUT SHARK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AIDED, DREAMED, MUSEUMS, SAMUEL, LITERATI
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
EIGHTEENTH
BALLOONS
TYING
RAINDROPS
SOUTHERNER
WHISPERS
AUTOMOBILES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Having the time of your life
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/27/2023 - USA TODAY