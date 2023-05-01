Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 1, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SPICY PRANK BIGGER INJURY
Answer: The sherpa credited his success as an adult to his – UPBRINGING
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What happened to your hand?" "It got hit by a mirror." "How'd that happen?" "I lost my temper at myself." – Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom"
Cryptoquote
A PARTY WITHOUT CAKE IS REALLY JUST A MEETING. – JULIA CHILD
Cryptoquip
VIVID-COLORED FLOWER WITH FIVE PETALS COMPOSED OF A SHINY GRAY ELEMENT: A GERMANIUM GERANIUM.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OWL LOON ROOK HAWK GOOSE HERON
Lexigo
VELVET, TELLS, SLIVER, REVIVAL, LOVELY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SPLITS
PEANUTS
FLATTEN
RISING
HERSHEY
GOLFING
PARADES
Find the Words
Feel like a getaway
Kubok
