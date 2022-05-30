Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 30, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ANNOY PLUNK TOPPLE COMMON
Answer: The construction of a 555-foot-tall obelisk in Washington, D.C., was – MONUMENTAL
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Most of us are imprisoned by something. We're living in darkness until something flips on the switch." – Wynonna Judd
Cryptoquote
HEROISM DOESN'T ALWAYS HAPPEN IN A BURST OF GLORY. SOMETIMES SMALL TRIUMPHS AND LARGE HEARTS CHANGE THE COURSE OF HISTORY. – MARY ROACH
Cryptoquip
CORNMEAL FOOD THAT SPRINTERS MIGHT EAT TO HELP THEM RUN AS FAST AS THEY CAN: HASTY PUDDING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CROW TERN SWAN WREN ROOK DOVE
Lexigo
VELVET, TRAVEL, LIVES, SERVERS, STYLIST
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
VIBRATES
IMPOSSIBLY
IMAGINED
FLORENCE
TEDDY
REVEAL
SHIMMERY
Find the Words
In for a long wait
Kubok
