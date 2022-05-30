Puzzle solutions for Monday, May 30, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ANNOY PLUNK TOPPLE COMMON

Answer: The construction of a 555-foot-tall obelisk in Washington, D.C., was – MONUMENTAL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Most of us are imprisoned by something. We're living in darkness until something flips on the switch." – Wynonna Judd

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

HEROISM DOESN'T ALWAYS HAPPEN IN A BURST OF GLORY. SOMETIMES SMALL TRIUMPHS AND LARGE HEARTS CHANGE THE COURSE OF HISTORY. – MARY ROACH

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

CORNMEAL FOOD THAT SPRINTERS MIGHT EAT TO HELP THEM RUN AS FAST AS THEY CAN: HASTY PUDDING.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CROW TERN SWAN WREN ROOK DOVE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

VELVET, TRAVEL, LIVES, SERVERS, STYLIST

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

VIBRATES IMPOSSIBLY IMAGINED FLORENCE TEDDY REVEAL SHIMMERY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

In for a long wait

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today