Puzzle solutions for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GRIPE DRAFT GROUND FAMOUS
Answer: The installation of the town’s new traffic light had been — STOP-AND-GO
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Everyone is so weird in L.A. that if you're somewhat normal, it's exotic." −David Spade
Cryptoquote
IF YOU LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY, YOU CAN TEACH SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY. −MARTHA STEWART
Cryptoquip
SINCE NO ONE EVER USES THESE OUTLYING FLIGHTS OF STEPS, I SUPPOSE THEY ARE VACANT STAIRS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HAZY WINDY SUNNY CLOUDY
Lexigo
CANAL, LEVELED, DEFECT, TALES, SECRETES
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DESEGREGATE
SMITH
BOMBS
JELLED
DAUGHTERS
INTRODUCED
OBNOXIOUSLY
Find the Words
Having fun and getting very wet
Kubok
