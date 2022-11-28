Puzzle solutions for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HEDGE LEAKY PARADE TURNIP

Answer: To reach the summit quickly, the rider wanted her horse to – GIDDY UP

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Don't get caught up into the trap of changing yourself to fit the world. The world has to change to fit you." – Berry Gordy

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

HAVE YOU SEEN MY HEART, SOMEWHERE IN YOUR CASTLE OF YELLOW LEAVES? – A WALTZ FOR ZIZI, "LETTER TO NOVEMBER"

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF AN UNDENIABLE FACT IS BROUGHT TO LIGHT IN SOME FAIRY TALE, THAT COULD BE A GRIMM REALITY.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ONE TWO THREE FIVE SEVEN FIFTY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NEWER, REVENUE, EARNS, SAUNA, ACTIVE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

FACSIMILES INSTITUTION GREEN GLEAMS FAJITA BULLDOG BIDDERS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Make the most of it

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/28/2022 - USA TODAY