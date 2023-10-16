Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

Jumbles: AFTER DECAY LIQUID CANDID

Answer: The inventor of the saddle had the — “RIDE” IDEA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

"Climate change is the greatest threat to our existence in our short history on this planet." −Mark Ruffalo

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

ANYONE WHO THINKS FALLEN LEAVES ARE DEAD HAS NEVER WATCHED THEM DANCING ON A WINDY DAY. −SHIRA TAMIR

(Distributed by King Features)

WHEN SOMEBODY MADE THE FIRST FUNCTIONING ECHO CHAMBER, I'D SAY THAT WAS A RESOUNDING SUCCESS.

(Distributed by King Features)

SUDAN KENYA MALTA ITALY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

PEOPLE, EXCEPT, TAPES, SEPARATE, EARLY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

READER GRANDCHILD SPORTY PAINSTAKING FEARLESS CARREY FORESTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

