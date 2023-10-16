Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AFTER DECAY LIQUID CANDID
Answer: The inventor of the saddle had the — “RIDE” IDEA
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Climate change is the greatest threat to our existence in our short history on this planet." −Mark Ruffalo
Cryptoquote
ANYONE WHO THINKS FALLEN LEAVES ARE DEAD HAS NEVER WATCHED THEM DANCING ON A WINDY DAY. −SHIRA TAMIR
Cryptoquip
WHEN SOMEBODY MADE THE FIRST FUNCTIONING ECHO CHAMBER, I'D SAY THAT WAS A RESOUNDING SUCCESS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SUDAN KENYA MALTA ITALY
Lexigo
PEOPLE, EXCEPT, TAPES, SEPARATE, EARLY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
READER
GRANDCHILD
SPORTY
PAINSTAKING
FEARLESS
CARREY
FORESTS
Find the Words
Getting some me time
Kubok
