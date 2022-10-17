Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HEFTY MACAW SMOKER HARDER

Answer: With so many unmarried players at the club, the head pro was becoming a – MATCHMAKER

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Greatness can be captured in one word: lifestyle. Life is God's gift to you, style is what you make of it." – Mae C. Jemison

Cryptoquote

WHEN YOU REALLY WANT TO SHOW SOME LOVE, KEEP THE FLOWERS AND SAY IT WITH SPAGHETTI. – RACHAEL RAY

Cryptoquip

MINIATURE METAL HAIR CLIPS THAT ARE INTENDED TO BE USED ON A CLASSIC DOLL: BARBIE PINS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DOVE CRANE GOOSE EAGLE

Lexigo

TOOTH, HERDER, RIDERS, STOLEN, NOODLE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CLASSLESS EXCAVATORS RETIREMENT DOODLING CATASTROPHE ERECTING BILLS

Find the Words

Heading north for winter

Kubok

