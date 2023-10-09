Puzzle solutions for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GUMBO DINKY TACKLE SWIVEL
Answer: When they saw that the ice was turning to slush, the penguins had a — MELTDOWN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The idea of sharing is something that has been lost in our social conscience, and we need to rethink that." −Wes Studi
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I REMEMBER IT AS OCTOBER DAYS ARE ALWAYS REMEMBERED, CLOUDLESS, MAPLE-FLAVORED, THE AIR GOLD AND SO CLEAN IT QUIVERS. −LEIF ENGER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN YOU RANT AT GREAT LENGTH TO A FELLOW WITH SUN-DARKENED SKIN, YOU GO OFF ON A TAN GENT.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PINE PALM MAPLE CEDAR BIRCH
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TIMID, DENIM, MINIMAL, LOCALE, ENTWINE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FURNACES
SCRAMBLING
VOCALISTS
MARGINALIZE
WANNABES
JANE
OSTRICHES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Need the Aerogard
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
