Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 12

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CHECK FLACK EXPIRE SPOKEN

Answer: Choosing what dessert to serve at their wedding reception was a – PIECE OF CAKE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I bleed Dodger blue, and when I die, I'm going to the big Dodger in the sky." – Manager Tommy Lasorda

Cryptoquote

A GRANDPARENT IS A LITTLE BIT PARENT, A LITTLE BIT TEACHER AND A LITTLE BIT BEST FRIEND. – UNKNOWN

Cryptoquip

AMERICAN TUNE THAT CONVEYS DEVOTION FOR A DIVISION OF ONE'S STATE: "MY COUNTY, 'TIS OF THEE."

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LION GOAT MOLE PUMA MULE

Lexigo

GEORGE, EMERGED, DEODORANT, TIGER, REGARDED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SMELLIER MINCING OUTMATCHED SPRINKLES CENTENARIAN RAMBLE NAVIGATED

Find the Words

Always expanding up and out

Kubok

