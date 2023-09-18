Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 18
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EXCEL DIMELY FELINE EFFORT
Answer: The retired handyman didn’t charge for repairs because he had enough — FIXED INCOME
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I happen to be a hopeaholic. I tend to look at problems as an opportunity to do some work." −Anna Deavere Smith
Cryptoquote
SEPTEMBER TRIES ITS BEST TO HAVE US FORGET SUMMER. −BERNARD WILLIAMS
Cryptoquip
WHEN MY OLDER MALE SIBLING WAS SWEATING HEAVILY ALL OVER, I SAID "BIG BROTHER IS GLISTENING."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA BAY LAKE INLET STRAIT
Lexigo
KOALA, ANALOG, GEOLOGY, YEARN, NAKED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NUTELLA
REGRETTED
FOGS
FLOPS
UNTIRING
JENNER
PREARRANGE
Find the Words
Household names
Kubok
