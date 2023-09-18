Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 18

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: EXCEL DIMELY FELINE EFFORT

Answer: The retired handyman didn’t charge for repairs because he had enough — FIXED INCOME

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I happen to be a hopeaholic. I tend to look at problems as an opportunity to do some work." −Anna Deavere Smith

Cryptoquote

SEPTEMBER TRIES ITS BEST TO HAVE US FORGET SUMMER. −BERNARD WILLIAMS

Cryptoquip

WHEN MY OLDER MALE SIBLING WAS SWEATING HEAVILY ALL OVER, I SAID "BIG BROTHER IS GLISTENING."

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SEA BAY LAKE INLET STRAIT

Lexigo

KOALA, ANALOG, GEOLOGY, YEARN, NAKED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

NUTELLA REGRETTED FOGS FLOPS UNTIRING JENNER PREARRANGE

Find the Words

Household names

Kubok

