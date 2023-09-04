Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 4
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GIANT GRIME MUMBLE HIGHLY
Answer: Their Labor Day cookout was going great until mosquitoes started — BUGGING THEM
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The highest compliment that you can pay me is to say that I work hard every day, that I never dog it." −Wayne Gretzky
Cryptoquote
SEPTEMBER SHOWED UP RIGHT ON SCHEDULE, AND LASTED A WHOLE MONTH. −JENNY WINGFIELD
Cryptoquip
SINGER WHO IS WIDELY KNOWN FOR PERFORMING HIS HITS WHILE IN A PRAYING POSITION: KNEEL DIAMOND.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OBOE TUBA LUTE BANJO FLUTE CELLO
Lexigo
INSIST, TESTING, GAINS, STALACTITE, EYESTALKS
7 Little Words
EXPERIENCED
PICKLES
PEDESTRIANS
FANS
PASTELS
OLIVIAS
PROTECT
Find the Words
Society's protectors
