Puzzle solutions for Monday, Sept. 5
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SWIFT SILKY TAVERN BROKEN
Answer: The process of hiring employees for her new business was – IN THE WORKS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I learned the value of hard work by working hard." – Margaret Mead / "Nothing will work unless you do." – Maya Angelou
Cryptoquote
AH, SEPTEMBER! YOU ARE THE DOORWAY TO THE SEASON THAT AWAKENS MY SOUL. – PEGGY TONEY HORTON
Cryptoquip
FAMOUS COMEDIAN WHO LOVES PREPARING MEAT WITH A VERY SLIGHTLY SPOILED FLAVOR: GAMY SCHUMER.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ELM OAK ASH PINE ASPEN MAPLE
Lexigo
MURMUR, ROMAN, NEURONS, SAUCE, ENAMORED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TOWN
ROOMINESS
GOLDFISH
BEGINNING
YOLK
TRIPS
MELODIOUS
Find the Words
Our fastest growing capital
Kubok
