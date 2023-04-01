Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 1, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DIGIT PRONE BAFFLE PLIGHT
Answer: When their newspaper printed the Jumble upside-down on April 1, they – FLIPPED FOR IT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Life is a dream for the wise, a game for the fool, a comedy for the rich, a tragedy for the poor.” – Sholem Aleichem
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IN EVERY CURVING BEACH, IN EVERY GRAIN OF SAND THERE IS THE STORY OF THE EARTH. – RACHEL CARSON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WINE-SOAKED DESSERT OF SPONGE CAKE AND CUSTARD THAT REACHES UP REALLY HIGH: THE TRIFLE TOWER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ASK HUSK MUSK RISK MASK TASK FLASK FRISK
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CASES, SCALD, DECADE, EXCEL, LEAGUE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TITICACA
GYRO
MERYL
PITHY
RECTANGULAR
CHESAPEAKE
SKIRT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Need a translator?
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
