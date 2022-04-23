Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 23
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EVENT HOUSE THRIVE FILLET
Answer: He proposed with a self-made Jumble, and she said yes after seeing all the – LOVE LETTERS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Earth will be here for no matter what we do. Let's work together to save the world – for us." – Bill Nye
Cryptoquote
A SOCIETY GROWS GREAT WHEN OLD MEN PLANT TREES IN WHOSE SHADE THEY KNOW THEY SHALL NEVER SIT. – GREEK PROVERB
Cryptoquip
IF A NOMADIC NORTH AFRICAN NATIVE CUTS HAIR AS HIS MAIN LIVELIHOOD, THEN HE'S A BERBER BARBER.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TENOR SOPRANO BARITONE
Lexigo
AVIAN, NONSENSE, EARNS, SNORE, EVADE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. ATLANTAN
2. SIGHTSEEING
3. SLEETING
4. PHOEBE
5. LICORICE
6. OUTNUMBER
7. ABUZZ
Find the Words
Cuisines and cultures
Kubok
