Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 30, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SLANT OFTEN SALARY GARBLE
Answer: She had tried to reach the part 5 in two shots for years. She finally did it, – AT LONG LAST
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Perhaps the only difference between me and the other people is that I've always demanded more from the sunset." – Lars von Trier
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IF YOU WANT A GUARANTEE, BUY A TOASTER. – CLINT EASTWOOD
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I EXPECT THAT IF LEGENDARY ACTRESS BRIGITTE HAD A PREFERRED WINE, IT WOULD BE BARDOT BORDEAUX.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LIBYA KENYA EGYPT GHA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ENEMY, YAMAHA, AMBER, RESENTMENT, TEARS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MOLAR
IMPETUOUS
PRAISE
ENGIRD
ACCOUNTING
PICKINGS
WAIL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Move over MasterChef
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today