Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 4

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WEARY STRUM SHAKEN PALLET

Answer: After their children were able to leave home, the eagle parents were – EMPTY NESTERS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I'm a great-great-great-grandson of Stephen F. Austin. He founded Austin, Texas, which is kind of cool." – Jesse Plemons

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU DON'T STICK TO YOUR VALUES WHEN THEY'RE BEING TESTED, THEY'RE NOT VALUES; THEY'RE HOBBIES. – JON STEWART

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

ACTRESS CANDICE IS HOLDING A TAG SALE IN HER CELLAR. DON'T MISS THESE BERGEN-BASEMENT PRICES!

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SHARK PERCH SMELT TROUT SNOOK

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REVIVE, EVERY, YIELD, DESERT, TRIVIA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. FUSSIEST

2. OSTRICH

3. UNPALATABLE

4. KITS

5. JOPLIN

6. PALL

7. GRANT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Our feathered friends

(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)

Kubok

