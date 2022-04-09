Puzzle solutions for Saturday, April 9
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UNCLE GIVEN IMPAIR NUANCE
Answer: though they weren't likely to win the marathon, they were happy to be – IN THE RUNNING
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I had very strict parents. My two brothers were power and freedom. I was powerlessness and seclusion." – Monica Vitti
Cryptoquote
IF THE INTERNET HAS TAUGHT US ANYTHING, IT'S THAT YOU WANT LESS NEWS AND MORE CATS. – PETER SAGAL
Cryptoquip
I DIDN'T ARRANGE THESE PERFUME BOTTLES BY TYPES OF FRAGRANCE. THEY'RE IN NO PARTICULAR ODOR.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA BAY GULF POND LAKE OCEAN
Lexigo
LEVER, REVEALS, SALEM, MENACE, EAGLE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. REBUTS
2. PAINS
3. COMPERING
4. TRANSALPINE
5. SAVANNA
6. DRAMATURGE
7. PRESIDIO
Find the Words
On a spending spree
Kubok
