Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CHAOS HYENA ITALIC SCREWY

Answer: The fact that the windows were such high quality and on sale made them the − CLEAR CHOICE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I never took the work less than serious. ... But I've always had a sense of humor about myself." − George Hamilton

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

EDUCATION IS THE PASSPORT TO THE FUTURE, FOR TOMORROW BELONGS TO THOSE WHO PREPARE FOR TODAY. − MALCOLM X

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN DOING A MATH PROBLEM TO OBTAIN A QUOTIENT, ONE SHOULD WEAR GLASSES. IT IMPROVES DIVISION.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PUG HOUND POODLE COLLIE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ONION, NATIONAL, LENTIL, LOADED, DISEASE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

UNHATCHED SYNTHESIZE IRONING FEMORAL GUISE ROCHESTER GARBLED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Learning to drive

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/12/2023 - USA TODAY