Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SWEPT    TOOTH    RIPPLE    BANDIT

Answer: Salisbury Cathedral's spire was built in 1320, but it's still – IN TIP-TOP SHAPE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't make plans, because life is short an unpredictable – much like the weather!" – Al Roker

(Distributed by Andews McMeel)


Cryptoquote

IF YOU SEE SOMEONE WITHOUT A SMILE TODAY, GIVE 'EM YOURS. – DOLLY PARTON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE WOMAN WENT TO THE WEBSITE ABOUT HIGHWAY ACCESS STRUCTURES, SHE WAS ON THE RAMP PAGE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

YACHT    BARGE    CANOE    SLOOP

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ALGAE, EARLIER, RELATE, ENDEAR, RATES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. GLITTERING

2. AVOCADOS

3. COCKNEY

4. MALIGNED

5. CRONIES

6. BEREFT

7. UNFRIEND

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Don't waste it

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/20/2022 - USA TODAY

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter

    Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.

  • As Texas targets 'inappropriate' books, I say keep going: My list of what to ban next

    At long last, good, wholesome Americans are taking on the country’s most notorious dens of iniquity: school libraries.

  • A Starter Guide to Interior Design From Javier Burkle

    Having a beautiful home that reflects your taste sometimes requires a little outside influence, says designer Javier Burkle.

  • Five noteworthy nuggets from Jared Kushner’s new book

    Jared Kushner’s “Breaking History” is the latest memoir from a Trump administration official, this one from the former president’s son-in-law who also served as senior adviser in the White House and on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. But while Kushner touches on his time getting to know Trump before he ran for president and covers…

  • Read heartbreaking excerpts from Anne Heche's out-of-print memoir 'Call Me Crazy'

    Anne Heche's book, which recounts mental health struggles and childhood abuse, is out of print. After her death, fans are flocking to find a copy.

  • Polk schools superintendent defends library book policy as activist threatens to file police reports

    Polk School Superintendent Frederick Heid defended the district's opt-out policy. But one activist said "we are going to be filing police reports."

  • Can the 007 series continue without Bond? This book has an answer

    Whenever I read one of the many James Bond novels written by hands other than Ian Fleming’s, there always comes a point when my inner Alan Partridge mutters: “Stop getting Bond wrong!” I can watch even Roger Moore with pleasure in the films, but with a book, if I think for the briefest moment that Bond wouldn’t do that or say that or think that, the whole exercise suddenly seems rather pointless.

  • Texas school district removes Anne Frank book, Bible from libraries after parent complaints

    Texas school district removes Anne Frank book, Bible from libraries after parent complaints

  • Doubt Now Cast on Ultramarathon Road Runner’s Story About Being Attacked by Coyote

    Dean Karnazes InstagramElite ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes rang alarm bells when he shared a disturbing video he shot during a 150-mile endurance race last weekend. Breathless and bloodied, Karnazes said in the post that he’d been “attacked by a coyote” out on the trail, and had managed to fend the predator off using poles he’d taken for support.Now some animal experts are saying his account of the coyote’s behavior might be slightly closer to that seen in Looney Tunes than reality.“I just

  • Writers gather in support of author Salman Rushdie

    STORY: Organized by the New York Public Library, PEN America, and Penguin Random House, the event featured writers like Gay Talese, Amanda Foreman, Paul Auster, Andrew Solomon, Kiran Desai, and others.“I am here because Salman Rushdie’s words matter. And I am here because today he cannot say those words to you, but we can,” said poet Reginald Dwayne Betts as he addressed the crowd from the library steps.“Freedom of speech is one of the most fundamental, important universal rights that we all should insist upon,” Iranian-American writer Roya Hakakian told Reuters.The authors read excerpts from Rushdie’s lectures, essays and novels, including “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses.” Others shared reflections on their friendship with Rushdie.PEN America supporters stood in a line in front of the speakers, holding up black and white posters with Rushdie’s photograph, quotes from the author, and the hashtag #StandwithSalman.The attack on Rushdie came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate the author a few months after "The Satanic Verses" was published.Rushdie sustained severe injuries in the attack, including nerve damage in his arm, wounds to his liver, and the likely loss of an eye, his agent said. But his condition has been improving since the weekend, and he was taken off a ventilator.“I think that the attack on Salman, after the fatwa had lain 30 years without being realized, represents an increasing hostility toward independent thought and freedom of expression,” said author Andrew Solomon.Writer Mark Wish told Reuters he was worried about the "chilling effect" the attack could have on all writers.

  • Is the best-seller, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ really set in North Carolina?

    A writer with The Atlantic suggests Delia Owens’ book has more the feel of the authors' experience in Africa —and a dark chapter from that time.

  • Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir Is the Hit No One Was Ready For

    The former Nickelodeon star’s book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” has far exceeded sales expectations. While its publisher awaits a second printing, a secondary market has emerged. So have counterfeits.

  • Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect Hadi Matar in court: ambush was 'just a matter of time,' expert says

    The stabbing attack against "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was predictable, an analyst tells Fox News Digital, noting the 1990s attacks on Rushdie's translators.

  • Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Recreates All the Faces from Her ‘Shady Baby Feels’ Book with the Cutest Pictures

    Kaavia James is the cutest Shady Baby, with so many feelings, opinions, and facial expressions. In honor of her new book, Shady Baby Feels debuting Tuesday, Aug. 23, the 3-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recreated all her adorable looks from her new book. The side-by-side pictures show just how spot on the […]

  • Rock mag Creem attempts comeback after more than 30 years

    Creem, which billed itself as “America's only rock ‘n’ roll magazine” during two decades of existence that ended in 1989, is being revived next month. The return is a remarkable story of persistence by J.J. Kramer, who was bequeathed the magazine at age 4 upon the death of his father, founder Barry Kramer. It will reappear during far different times, with a marketing plan that the late writer Lester Bangs or makers of the fake “Boy Howdy” beer could hardly conceive of.

  • How To Read the Game of Thrones Books In Order

    That sixth book may or may not be coming, but here's how to catch up on George R.R. Martin's fantasy series to date.

  • Op-Ed: How an antitrust trial could reshape the books we read — and who writes them

    The proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster could lead to fewer voices — including marginalized voices — being published.

  • Attack on Salman Rushdie is a warning of where the US is headed, as we punish dissent | Opinion

    When the Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini declared a death sentence for the writer Salman Rushdie in 1989, his fatwa was seen as a direct challenge to the most basic of American values.

  • Blanka Lipinska Talks Writing 365 Days Books And What She's Doing Next

    365 Days author Blanka Lipinska on her books being translated into English, her relationship with the Baron and Michele Morrone, and her next movie and books.

  • Florida Schools Freeze Book Donations, Purchases In Wake Of Censoring Law

    HB 1467, which went into effect July 1, requires school books to be pre-approved by state-certified media specialists who won't be trained until next year.