Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PIVOT BATTY ENGAGE TRENCH
Answer: Thanks to their new ad campaign, businesses at the casino was – GETTING "BETTOR"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I hate being manipulated by song. … I don't want … violins to be telling me that I should be bawling right now." – Vera Farmiga
Cryptoquote
DON'T FORGET THAT MAYBE YOU ARE THE LIGHTHOUSE IN SOMEONE'S STORM. – UNKNOWN
Cryptoquip
A NEWLYWED COUPLE HAD DONE SO MUCH KISSING ON THEIR HONEYMOON THAT THEY WERE ALL PUCKERED OUT.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LIBYA EGYPT KENYA RWANDA ANGOLA
Lexigo
BANANA, ANALOG, GOBLIN, NABBED, DONALD
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CREATIVE
CHEWINESS
EMERIL
TANGIER
MIRTHFUL
HOFFMAN
PRICKLIEST
Find the Words
Branded for life
Kubok
