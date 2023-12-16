Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DOUSE PRUNE FATHOM ENGAGE
Answer: Before in-ear digital hearing aids were invented, they were — UNHEARD OF
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Just as you maintain your home, your car, your garden, you should look after your greatest gift: your body." − Raquel Welch
Cryptoquote
FAMILY IS NOT AN IMPORTANT THING. IT'S EVERYTHING. − MICHAEL J. FOX
Cryptoquip
IF A BULB OF GARLIC IS BECOMING VERY OVERHEATED, DO YOU THINK IT SHOULD TAKE OFF ITS CLOVES?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PUG HOUND WHIPPET POINTER
Lexigo
PAPAYA, ALPHA, APHID, DINING, GELATO
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WALT
BUSINESSES
BREATHED
VOLT
FOREARM
MALUMA
MUTABLE
Find the Words
A trip of a lifetime
Kubok
