Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Jumbles: DOUSE PRUNE FATHOM ENGAGE

Answer: Before in-ear digital hearing aids were invented, they were — UNHEARD OF

"Just as you maintain your home, your car, your garden, you should look after your greatest gift: your body." − Raquel Welch

FAMILY IS NOT AN IMPORTANT THING. IT'S EVERYTHING. − MICHAEL J. FOX

IF A BULB OF GARLIC IS BECOMING VERY OVERHEATED, DO YOU THINK IT SHOULD TAKE OFF ITS CLOVES?

PUG HOUND WHIPPET POINTER

PAPAYA, ALPHA, APHID, DINING, GELATO

WALT BUSINESSES BREATHED VOLT FOREARM MALUMA MUTABLE

A trip of a lifetime

