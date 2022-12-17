Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TOOTH SWIFT ANNUAL BYPASS
Answer: Would the coin flip result in heads or tails? – IT WAS A TOSS-UP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I started my own martial arts school at 16. And by the time I was 21, I had three different schools." – Actress Katheryn Winnick
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE PROPER RESPONSE, AS HANUKKAH TEACHES, IS NOT TO CURSE THE DARKNESS BUT TO LIGHT A CANDLE. – IRVING GREENBERG
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FAMOUS EXPERT OF COMBAT WHO ALWAYS USED A COMBINED SPEAR AND BATTLE-AX: HALBERD EINSTEIN.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHAD CHILE NEPAL YEMEN CHINA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
AREAS, SACRED, DISEASE, ELDER, REASONS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
POUTER
SLIP
HABITUAL
CONGRUOUS
MARICOPA
SQUEEZABLE
GUINEVERE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Thanks for your service
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
