Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

CROSSWORDS

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLOSS UNCUT UPROOT GIGGLE

Answer: For her, learning to skate in the shape of an 8 wasn’t too hard to — FIGURE OUT

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

“To live in Australia permanently is ... like going to a party and dancing all night with one’s mother.” — Barry Humphries

Cryptoquote

MAY YOU NEVER BE TOO GROWN UP TO SEARCH THE SKIES ON CHRISTMAS EVE. — UNKNOWN

Cryptoquip

HORROR FILM AFICIONADOS’ FAVORITE YULETIDE TUNE: “HAVE YOURSELF A SCARY LITTLE CHRISTMAS.”

OTHER PUZZLES

ORIOLE CONDOR PUFFIN

ALTAR, RATES, SLANG, GRADED, DRAWINGS

SUPERVISION SLENDEREST PRIDEFUL POURER LITTERMATE INFRINGED PRESCIENT

It’s shearing season

