Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PUSHY UNWED IMPACT CARAFE
Answer: When they added lights and ornaments to their Christmas tree, they – SPRUCED IT UP
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"To experience the true meaning of Christmas, give something to someone who can offer nothing in return." – Toni Sorenson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
BUT I HEARD HIM EXCLAIM, ERE HE DROVE OUT OF SIGHT – HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT – CLEMENT CLARKE MOORE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN WE WERE IN BIG TROUBLE AND A NONRELIGIOUS PERSON WAS NEARBY, I SHOUTED "HEATHEN HELP US!"
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BEE ANT WASP HORNET BEETLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SUSHI, ISSUE, EASELS, SEASIDE, ESSAY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DABBLER
PROP
INSIGHTS
WOODLARK
DEMONYMS
SOIREE
COORDINATOR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Remote locations
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
