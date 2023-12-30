Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PRIZE MACAW HIATUS FUNGUS
Answer: For the much stronger arm wrestler, victory was — WITHIN HIS GRASP
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
❝The first duty of life is to live it. ... And we delude ourselves if we think it's not going to end.❞ — Glenda Jackson
Cryptoquote
HOPE SMILES FROM THE THRESHOLD OF THE YEAR TO COME, WHISPERING, ❝IT WILL BE HAPPIER.❞ — ALFRED LORD TENNYSON
Cryptoquip
IF A PERSON COULD THINK UP A PLOT FOR A BOOK OF FICTION, I BELIEVE THAT❜D BE A NOVEL IDEA.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN LEAD ARGON BORON COBALT
Lexigo
VISIT, TRIVIA, ARTISTIC, CITIES, SERIF
7 Little Words
ULTRASOUND
HOSTS
UPKEEP
VESTS
HYDROPHILIC
BENEFACTION
RESTFULNESS
Find the Words
Family portrait session
