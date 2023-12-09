Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PRIVY SINGE ADVICE ISLAND
Answer: A doctor examined the arachnid’s legs after she became worried about her — SPIDER VEINS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"This is not a country of bullies. We are not an empire. We are the light. We are the Statue of Liberty." − Jerry Springer
Cryptoquote
I'M IN A GOOD PLACE RIGHT NOW. NOT EMOTIONALLY − I'M JUST ON ROLLER SKATES. − UNKNOWN
Cryptoquip
IF YOU OBSERVED A THIEF SNATCHING SOME DEVICES FROM AN APPLE STORE, WOULD YOU BE AN IWITNESS?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GAME FRAME SPLIT SPARE SCORE
Lexigo
ICING, GENESIS, SCIENCE, ENGAGE, ESCAPE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
THINNED
SCROLLS
MIXUP
HEREAFTER
TERRAZZO
MAKSIM
RESTOCK
Find the Words
So many good choices
Kubok
