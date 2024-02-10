Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CLANK FAINT SPOTTY BORDER

Answer: Most people would have stopped to help the motorist, but he wasn't that − KIND OF A PERSON

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize that we only have one.” − Tom Hiddleston

Cryptoquote

NO MATTER WHAT, NOBODY CAN TAKE AWAY THE DANCES YOU'VE ALREADY HAD. − GABRIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ

Cryptoquip

HOW WOULD YO USUPPOSE AN ANTARCTIC PENGUIN GOES ABOUT BUILDING A HOUSE? IGLOOS IT TOGETHER.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SEA BAY LAKE INLET HARBOR

Lexigo

NINTH, HERDER, REVEREND, DENIED, DENTISTS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MARIAH HYDRANGEA PIGEONS TERIYAKI EXILED SURNAMES SHEKEL

Find the Words

It's time to celebrate

Kubok

