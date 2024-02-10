Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CLANK FAINT SPOTTY BORDER
Answer: Most people would have stopped to help the motorist, but he wasn't that − KIND OF A PERSON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize that we only have one.” − Tom Hiddleston
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
NO MATTER WHAT, NOBODY CAN TAKE AWAY THE DANCES YOU'VE ALREADY HAD. − GABRIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
HOW WOULD YO USUPPOSE AN ANTARCTIC PENGUIN GOES ABOUT BUILDING A HOUSE? IGLOOS IT TOGETHER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA BAY LAKE INLET HARBOR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NINTH, HERDER, REVEREND, DENIED, DENTISTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MARIAH
HYDRANGEA
PIGEONS
TERIYAKI
EXILED
SURNAMES
SHEKEL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It's time to celebrate
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/10/2024 - USA TODAY