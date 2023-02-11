Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DRILL VIPER DECENT BUSHEL

Answer: They were building a new deck and wanted to do their – LEVEL BEST

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't want to die before Will Smith 'cause then I miss that awesome 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' marathon." – Hannibal Buress

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

DON'T THREATEN ME WITH LOVE, BABY. LET'S JUST GO WALKING IN THE RAIN. – BILLIE HOLIDAY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DO FASHION MODELS AND SOCCER PLAYERS HAVE IN COMMON? THEY'VE HAD PLENTY OF HEAD SHOTS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEIGE GREEN WHITE BROWN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

RURAL, LARGER, RUPTURE, ERUPT, TRICYCLE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

AUTHOR CELEBRATION PUNISHMENT LAMPOON DENDROPHILE MOSAIC MARGHERITA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Our convict history

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

