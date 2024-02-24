Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MERRY DOUSE STREWN ABSURD

Answer: The resort was popular with the 18th letter of the alphabet and was great for − SOME "R" AND "R"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"My father was an American who could cuss in Italian and make an aria out of it. It was wonderful to watch." − Dominic Chianese

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

NOBODY HAS EVER MEASURED, EVEN POETS, HOW MUCH A HEART CAN HOLD. − ZELDA FITZGERALD

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN DOROTHY COULDN'T SEE THE SUN DUE TO HER POOCH STANDING IN THE WAY, WAS IT A TOTO ECLIPSE?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TAN RED BLUE PINK CYAN PURPLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TOTAL, LACTIC, CITATION, NOTCH, HEATHER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PHOENIX SCARRY HUMBLEBRAG SORENTO ROBERTS ALONSO UNWELCOME

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Almost squeaky clean

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/24/2024 - USA TODAY