Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MERRY DOUSE STREWN ABSURD
Answer: The resort was popular with the 18th letter of the alphabet and was great for − SOME "R" AND "R"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"My father was an American who could cuss in Italian and make an aria out of it. It was wonderful to watch." − Dominic Chianese
Cryptoquote
NOBODY HAS EVER MEASURED, EVEN POETS, HOW MUCH A HEART CAN HOLD. − ZELDA FITZGERALD
Cryptoquip
WHEN DOROTHY COULDN'T SEE THE SUN DUE TO HER POOCH STANDING IN THE WAY, WAS IT A TOTO ECLIPSE?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TAN RED BLUE PINK CYAN PURPLE
Lexigo
TOTAL, LACTIC, CITATION, NOTCH, HEATHER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PHOENIX
SCARRY
HUMBLEBRAG
SORENTO
ROBERTS
ALONSO
UNWELCOME
Find the Words
Almost squeaky clean
Kubok
