Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HOARD PRICE MATURE LAPTOP
Answer: The man who knew he’d found his true love after their first kiss was — A LIP READER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"People come into your life and people leave it ... you just have to trust that life has a road mapped out for you." — Orlando Bloom
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THEY WHO SING THROUGH THE SUMMER MUST DANCE IN THE WINTER. — ITALIAN PROVERB
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT MIGHT CRIMINALS AND DEVOTED FANS OF THE POP SINGER STING HAVE IN COMMON? POLICE RECORDS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BAY LAKE POND INLET SOUND
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CATCH, HEADS, SEATS, SAUCER, REACTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FURLONG
MYSTERIOUS
SHERWOOD
SLOWLY
SHADY
BUZZING
KEYHOLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
At my grandmother's house
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/13/2024 - USA TODAY