Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HOARD PRICE MATURE LAPTOP

Answer: The man who knew he’d found his true love after their first kiss was — A LIP READER

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"People come into your life and people leave it ... you just have to trust that life has a road mapped out for you." — Orlando Bloom

Cryptoquote

THEY WHO SING THROUGH THE SUMMER MUST DANCE IN THE WINTER. — ITALIAN PROVERB

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT CRIMINALS AND DEVOTED FANS OF THE POP SINGER STING HAVE IN COMMON? POLICE RECORDS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BAY LAKE POND INLET SOUND

Lexigo

CATCH, HEADS, SEATS, SAUCER, REACTED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

FURLONG MYSTERIOUS SHERWOOD SLOWLY SHADY BUZZING KEYHOLE

Find the Words

At my grandmother's house

Kubok

