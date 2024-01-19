Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ADAGE WOULD ACCORD WRITER
Answer: When the Jumble cartoonist began sketching people at the park, he − DREW A CROWD
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When you're in a position to have gotten so much, the gift at this point is giving back." − KISS's Paul Stanley
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THERE IS NO WINTER WITHOUT SNOW, NO SPRING WITHOUT SUNSHINE, AND NO HAPPINESS WITHOUT COMPANIONS. − KOREAN PROVERB
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
THE MATH TEACHER HAD TROUBLE DESCRIBING THE TRIGONOMETRY RULE, SO HE TRIED A DIFFERENT ANGLE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BOAR BEAR DEER HARE LION MOLE SEAL
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ENDED, DETERGENT, TARGET, TENDER, REFERENDUM
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
DETENTION
GLISSADE
IMPROVISED
MODESTLY
BYRON
BEAMS
CLAYMATION
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Books you can't put down
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/20/2024 - USA TODAY