Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ORBIT PRINT PROMPT NIMBLE
Answer: He wanted to take out more money to play blackjack but decided he − "BETTOR" NOT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Do the best you can in every task. ... No one learns more about a problem than the person at the bottom." − Sandra Day O'Connor
Cryptoquote
JANUARY IS MY FAVORITE MONTH WHEN THE LIGHT IS PLAINEST, LEAST COLORED. AND I LIKE THE FEELING OF BEGINNINGS. − ANNE TRUITT
Cryptoquip
IS A FRENCH CHEESE FACTORY EXPLODES, THERE MIGHT BE ALMOST NOTHING LEFT EXCEPT DE-BRIE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ZAMBIA LATVIA PANAMA GUYANA
Lexigo
MURMUR, ROBOT, TABOO, OMINOUS, SOLOMON
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SANITIZER
MEDULLA
DECENT
ORBS
MEREDITH
DESIRED
CORNINESS
Find the Words
So many cute springtime arrivals
Kubok
