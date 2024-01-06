Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PUPIL IRONY REGRET SHOULD

Answer: He couldn’t see the letter that comes after “H” because of his — POOR “I”-SIGHT

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“If a woman is dishonest, that kills it for me. I can't even talk to her anymore.” — Norman Reedus

Cryptoquote

THE FARTHER BACKWARD YOU CAN LOOK, THE FARTHER FORWARD YOU CAN SEE. — WINSTON CHURCHILL

Cryptoquip

WHEN SHOPPING I WAS EXPECTING TO BUY SIX COKE BOTTLES, BUT I INADVERTENTLY PICKED SEVEN UP.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CODA ARGO CRASH ROCKY GANDHI

Lexigo

VELVET, TELLING, GIVES, STATE, ELIGIBLE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PASTAS VIDAL MELATONIN GALLOP DETANGLER ASTEROIDS SECONDHAND

Find the Words

Hoping for a decent tax return

Kubok

