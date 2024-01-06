Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PUPIL IRONY REGRET SHOULD
Answer: He couldn’t see the letter that comes after “H” because of his — POOR “I”-SIGHT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“If a woman is dishonest, that kills it for me. I can't even talk to her anymore.” — Norman Reedus
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE FARTHER BACKWARD YOU CAN LOOK, THE FARTHER FORWARD YOU CAN SEE. — WINSTON CHURCHILL
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN SHOPPING I WAS EXPECTING TO BUY SIX COKE BOTTLES, BUT I INADVERTENTLY PICKED SEVEN UP.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CODA ARGO CRASH ROCKY GANDHI
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
VELVET, TELLING, GIVES, STATE, ELIGIBLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PASTAS
VIDAL
MELATONIN
GALLOP
DETANGLER
ASTEROIDS
SECONDHAND
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Hoping for a decent tax return
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
