Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: COVET    FLINT    VERSUS    HUMANE

Answer: When they debuted the new Ralph Lauren penny, they showed their – FASHION "CENTS"

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Your duty to grow as a human being and keeping your humility is much more important than your music career." – Juan Gabriel

Cryptoquote

I ASK NOT FOR A LIGHTER BURDEN, BUT FOR BROADER SHOULDERS. – JEWISH PROVERB

Cryptoquip

IF A BRITISH CONSERVATIVE WERE TO SINCERELY LOVE A BULLFIGHTER, WOULD A TORY ADORE A TOREADOR?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TEAL    BLUE    CYAN    PINK    GRAY

Lexigo

HERDED, DEFER, REFINE, EFFECT, TRACE

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. COMBS

  2. LOGGED

  3. LISTING

  4. GRIEVANCE

  5. ACCOST

  6. BARGEMEN

  7. LIQUIDS

Find the Words

Soothes the savage beast

Kubok

