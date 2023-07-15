Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 15, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TOPAZ SCARF WINNER STEREO
Answer: The termites wanted to expand their domain, so they consulted with − CARPENTER ANTS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We need to accept that we won't always make the right decisions, that we'll screw up royally sometimes." − Arianna Huffington
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I DON'T HAVE PET PEEVES; I HAVE WHOLE KENNELS OF IRRITATION. − WHOOPI GOLDBERG
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF HITTING THE SLOPES OFTEN MAKES YOU NAUSEATED, IT COULD IMPLY YOU'RE PRONE TO SKI-SICKNESS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
THAI LATIN GAELIC FRENCH ITALIAN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ICING, GINGER, RACIAL, LACES, SENSELESS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WRAPAROUND
EASE
WEAVERS
TRENTA
CHICK
SHREWDLY
CERTITUDES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
All throughout our history
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
