Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 23, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BRING VISOR DRESSY WIGGLE
Answer: The meal eaten by the winner of the tennis tournament included – BIG SERVINGS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"It's not terrible, people telling you you're great; what's terrible is when you start believing it." – Woody Harrelson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
FOR SMALL CREATURES SUCH AS WE THE VASTNESS IS BEARABLE ONLY THROUGH LOVE. – CARL SAGAN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FLICK ABOUT A LARYNGITIC FELLOW WHO COULD ONLY SPEAK USING HIS BREATH: "THE HOARSE WHISPERER."
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ITALY NORWAY PANAMA POLAND GERMANY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SUSAN, NANCY, YOGURT, TRUSTS, STEREO
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HAGFISH
SACCHARINE
VIOLATION
ZIMMER
STONEWALLED
MERCUTIO
BIRDER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Race that stops the nation
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today