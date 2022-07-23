Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 23, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: BRING VISOR DRESSY WIGGLE

Answer: The meal eaten by the winner of the tennis tournament included – BIG SERVINGS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"It's not terrible, people telling you you're great; what's terrible is when you start believing it." – Woody Harrelson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

FOR SMALL CREATURES SUCH AS WE THE VASTNESS IS BEARABLE ONLY THROUGH LOVE. – CARL SAGAN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

FLICK ABOUT A LARYNGITIC FELLOW WHO COULD ONLY SPEAK USING HIS BREATH: "THE HOARSE WHISPERER."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ITALY NORWAY PANAMA POLAND GERMANY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SUSAN, NANCY, YOGURT, TRUSTS, STEREO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HAGFISH SACCHARINE VIOLATION ZIMMER STONEWALLED MERCUTIO BIRDER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Race that stops the nation

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today