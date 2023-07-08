Puzzle solutions for Saturday, July 8, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UNDUE EXILE MIDDLE HECTIC
Answer: When they bumped into each other midday at the delicatessen, they had a − LUNCH "MEET"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Frankly, a lot of male movie stars behave in an offhand manner, like they're just more important than you are." − Anjelica Huston
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
HOUSEWORK CAN'T KILL YOU, BUT WHY TAKE A CHANCE? − PHYLLIS DILLER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN A HUGE PIT HAS FIVE GROUPS OF EIGHT MEN DIGGING OUT ORE, WHAT DOES IT HAVE? FORTY MINERS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TIN ZINC IRON GOLD OSMIUM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PAPAYA, ALIAS, SNAIL, LAWYER, REMAIN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HASHTAG
BRACED
LAMPLIGHT
DAIMLER
STEPPES
ZAMBIA
VPNS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
The three legged race
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/08/2023 - USA TODAY