Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 18, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PETTY TWINE ENCORE ABACUS
Answer: For the novice golfer, the first shot of the round came with – "UNCERTAIN-TEE"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What I love most about fatherhood is the opportunity to be part of the development process of a new life." – Seal
Cryptoquote
THE HEART OF A FATHER IS THE MASTERPIECE OF NATURE. – ANTOINE FRANCOIS PREVOST
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD YOU CALL A LARGE ORGANIZATION OF PEOPLE WHO SEW PROFESSIONALLY? A THREADER-ATION
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ANGOLA ALGERIA AUSTRIA AREGENTINA AUSTRALIA
Lexigo
PIPES, STEPS, SUNSET, TEAMS, SIGNING
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
COLOMBIAN
EARLIER
METATARSALS
THIDWICK
ANELLI
DULCIFY
BACHARACH
Find the Words
Save your pennies
Kubok
