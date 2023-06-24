Puzzle solutions for Saturday, June 24, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: NANNY WIDTH ENGAGE CLAMOUR
Answer: The bottom of the Grand Canyon requires little upkeep because it's − LOW-MAINTENANCE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I have fun like a child in the street. When the day comes when I'm not enjoying it, I will leave football." − Lionel Messi
Cryptoquote
WHEN A FATHER SPEAKS, MAY HIS CHILDREN HEAR THE LOVE IN HIS VOICE ABOVE ALL ELSE. − UNKNOWN
Cryptoquip
SHALLOW RECTANGULAR COLUMN PROJECTING FROM A WALL IN THE CAPITAL OF FRANCE: PILASTER OF PARIS
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ANT BEE MOTH BEETLE CRICKET
Lexigo
MINION, NOMAD, DIAMOND, DOMINANT, THOMAS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PROVOLONE
LAVA
TOOTHSOME
REID
TROUBLING
HAIRLINE
STIRRUP
Find the Words
This sport is not for me
Kubok
