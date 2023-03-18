Puzzle solutions for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DITCH    FISHY    CANARY    AWAKEN

Answer: The jack, queen and king were able to talk using the mouths on their – FACE CARDS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Memory has a spottiness, as if the film was sprinkled with developer istead of immersed in it.” – John Updike

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

TRAVEL MAKES ONE MODEST. YOU SEE WHAT A TINY PLACE YOU OCCUPY IN THE WORLD. – GUSTAVE FLAUBERT

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

SOUTHERN BASEBALL TEAM WHOSE MEMBERS ALWAYS SEEM TO BE EXTREMELY ANGRY: THE TEXAS RAGERS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OWL    EMU    HAWK    CROW    MAGPIE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

KNOWN, NOSES, SEVER, RESERVED, DRINKING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. FOULS

  2. MARSHIEST

  3. ADDS

  4. OMANIS

  5. HARLEY

  6. PLAYOFFS

  7. PYGMALION

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

A taste sensation

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/18/2023 - USA TODAY

