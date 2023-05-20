Puzzle solutions for Saturday, May 20, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DITTO FRISK VERMIN FOLLOW

Answer: The farmer was wearing his new eyeglasses,which made for a great — FIELD OF VISION

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"This medal reflects what teamwork, service and dedication can achieve." −Medal of Honor recipient Col. Paris Davis (Ret.)

Cryptoquote

YOU THINK YOUR PAIN AND YOUR HEARTBREAK ARE UNPRECEDENTED IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, BUT THEN YOU READ. −JAMES BALDWIN

Cryptoquip

WHEN A CROOK IS STEALING SOMETHING LIKE A DAIS OR A LECTERN, WHAT IS HE DOING? TAKING A STAND.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

YEN EURO POUND DOLLAR

Lexigo

APART, TRADE, ELAPSES, SCALES, STRANDED

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MUTUAL FULBRIGHT HALSEY TENSIONS DIPLOMACY CONSISTENT PLURALITY

Find the Words

The Queen's Gambit always works

Kubok

