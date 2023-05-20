Puzzle solutions for Saturday, May 20, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DITTO FRISK VERMIN FOLLOW
Answer: The farmer was wearing his new eyeglasses,which made for a great — FIELD OF VISION
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"This medal reflects what teamwork, service and dedication can achieve." −Medal of Honor recipient Col. Paris Davis (Ret.)
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
YOU THINK YOUR PAIN AND YOUR HEARTBREAK ARE UNPRECEDENTED IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, BUT THEN YOU READ. −JAMES BALDWIN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN A CROOK IS STEALING SOMETHING LIKE A DAIS OR A LECTERN, WHAT IS HE DOING? TAKING A STAND.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
YEN EURO POUND DOLLAR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
APART, TRADE, ELAPSES, SCALES, STRANDED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MUTUAL
FULBRIGHT
HALSEY
TENSIONS
DIPLOMACY
CONSISTENT
PLURALITY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
The Queen's Gambit always works
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 05/20/2023 - USA TODAY