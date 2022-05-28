Puzzle solutions for Saturday, May 28, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ZESTY DRILL BAMBOO POETIC
Answer: At 7'4" tall and 500 pounds, clothes shopping for Andre the Giant was a — SIZABLE PROBLEM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I'm a people lover. … I think people are one of God's greatest creations. ... They're interesting and intriguing." — Gladys Knight
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
LOVE IS THE ONLY FORCE CAPABLE OF TRANSFORMING AN ENEMY INTO A FRIEND. — MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IN ALL THE SCHOOLS THE UNLUCKY PRINCIPAL WORKED AT, HE ALWAYS LOST CONTROL OF HIS FACULTIES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MALI LAOS CHAD CANADA ANGOLA PANAMA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LISTS, SENILE, ELITE, ENSIGN, NEGLECT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RAINCOATS
IMPETUS
MANNERLY
SUBJECTIVE
DEMOLISH
KILKENNY
UNCOWED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It's an obsession
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today