Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PATIO FRONT COFFEE BLURRY

Answer: When Mark Trail stopped the poacher in the forest, he found out Mark was a − FORCE OF NATURE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Everybody goes through some tough times in their life, no matter what you do. Man, I've had my tough times." − David Ortiz

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

LIFE IS TOUGH, MY DARLING, BUT SO ARE YOU. − STEPHANIE BENNETT HENRY

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU GO GOLFING, MAKE SURE TO BRING ALONG A THIRD SOCK, BECAUSE YOU MIGHT GET A HOLE IN ONE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HIGH HARSH HUNCH HUTCH HATCH HAUNCH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ADDED, DELAY, YODEL, LOANS, SERENADE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

WIRINESS SPHINCTER ABRUPT CONTESTANTS POROSITY FANTASIZE VOLITIONAL

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Spotted a rare one today

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

