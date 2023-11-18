Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PATIO FRONT COFFEE BLURRY
Answer: When Mark Trail stopped the poacher in the forest, he found out Mark was a − FORCE OF NATURE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Everybody goes through some tough times in their life, no matter what you do. Man, I've had my tough times." − David Ortiz
Cryptoquote
LIFE IS TOUGH, MY DARLING, BUT SO ARE YOU. − STEPHANIE BENNETT HENRY
Cryptoquip
IF YOU GO GOLFING, MAKE SURE TO BRING ALONG A THIRD SOCK, BECAUSE YOU MIGHT GET A HOLE IN ONE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HIGH HARSH HUNCH HUTCH HATCH HAUNCH
Lexigo
ADDED, DELAY, YODEL, LOANS, SERENADE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WIRINESS
SPHINCTER
ABRUPT
CONTESTANTS
POROSITY
FANTASIZE
VOLITIONAL
Find the Words
Spotted a rare one today
Kubok
