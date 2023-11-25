Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: APRON ADAPT ELEVEN SWOOSH
Answer: The housekeeping staff at the hotel kept track of the bed liners by using a − SPREADSHEET
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first or last time, I owe him my best." − Joe DiMaggio
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
ONE PRESS ACCOUNT SAID I WAS AN OVERNIGHT SUCCESS. I THOUGHT THAT WAS THE LONGEST NIGHT I'VE EVER SPENT. − SANDRA CISNEROS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
OFFBEAT MARKET WHICH WILL ONLY SELL ITEMS LIKE DOUGHNUTS, BAGELS AND CHEERIOS: HOLE FOODS
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
YEN EURO PESO POUND DOLLAR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LISTS, START, TRADER, REALM, MAINTAIN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WISELY
FORESTED
TABLOID
SAXONY
LAURIE
PULSES
BUFF
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Express yourself
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 11/25/2023 - USA TODAY