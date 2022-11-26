Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TRUCK FLASK SCROLL JUNIOR

Answer: Charles Schulz drew Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown – JUST FOR KICKS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Three things I have learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin." – Charles M. Schulz

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

ANIMALS ARE SUCH AGREEABLE FRIENDS – THEY ASK NO QUESTIONS; THEY PASS NO CRITICISMS. – GEORGE ELIOT

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHY MIGHT SOMEBODY HAVE TO USE A REGULAR NOUN AS AN ACTION WORD? FOR VERBIFICATION PURPOSES.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

INCH MILE YARD METER KILOMETER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

REVERE, ERASE, EMERALD, DREAMER, RALLY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TOWELETTE FINISHES BOSSIEST GOLDWYN ARABESQUE TOHEEB ALTRUISTS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Exercise and fresh air

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

