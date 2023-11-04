Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ABIDE WRECK SNAPPY FEDORA
Answer: Would they be able to catch salmon in three feet of water? They’d need to – “WADE” AND SEE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I can’t imagine a person becoming a success who doesn’t give this game of life everything he’s got.” – Walter Cronkite
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
YOU HAVE TO EAT OATMEAL OR YOU’LL DRY UP. ANYBODY KNOWS THAT. – KAY THOMPSON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
THE E.N.T. ON STAFF IN THE KING’S COURT IS KNOWN FOR TAKING CARE OF HIS HIGHNESS’ SINUSES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ITALY LATIVA CANADA ALBANIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
THERE, ETERNAL, LATHER, REGRETS, SEASIDE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ALIGHT
REBUFFED
SPELT
GOBEL
REPRODUCES
BOUNDS
NUTHATCHES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Legal catch
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
