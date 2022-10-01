Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CLOAK AFTER DISOWN CHOOSY

Answer: The new shoe store had just opened and was quickly gaining a – FOOTHOLD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Everything I buy is vintage and smells funny. Maybe that's why I don't have a boyfriend." – Lucy Liu

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I WISH THAT EVERY DAY WAS SATURDAY AND EVERY MONTH WAS OCTOBER. – CHARMAINE J. FORDE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD YOU CALL A BIG HARBOR HOLDING A FLOTILLA OF NAVY VESSELS? A PLACE OF WARSHIP.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HARSH HATCH HUTCH HEALTH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ALIBI, ILLEGAL, LILAC, CHANGE, ELLEN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

STATES CRUTCHES ADULTS IRON GRUYERE VASSAR EARS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Urgent care needed

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/01/2022 - USA TODAY