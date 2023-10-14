Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

Los Angeles Times crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SUSHI HOUSE GYRATE MIRROR

Answer: When he asked, "Where do I turn left?", she said − RIGHT HERE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't spit or swear or sleep around. ... I'm the most radical rock 'n' roll singer Britain has ever seen." − Cliff Richard

Cryptoquote

AUTUMN LEAVES DON;T FALL, THEY FLY. THEY TAKE THEIR TIME AND WANDER ON THIS THEIR ONLY CHANCE TO SOAR. − DELIA OWENS

Cryptoquip

IF YOU REMOVE SHINY LIP APPLICATIONS FROM YOUR SHOP'S INVENTORY, YOU'RE CUTTING YOUR GLOSSES.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

NETS SUNS SPURS BUCKS KNICKS

Lexigo

LASTS, SOLELY, YIELD, DECADE, ELASTIC

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ADAMANTLY PANORAMIC RELAX PLAINNESS LATTICE BENEFICENCE SANCTIONS

Find the Words

It takes all kinds in this world

Kubok

