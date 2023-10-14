Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SUSHI HOUSE GYRATE MIRROR
Answer: When he asked, "Where do I turn left?", she said − RIGHT HERE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I don't spit or swear or sleep around. ... I'm the most radical rock 'n' roll singer Britain has ever seen." − Cliff Richard
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
AUTUMN LEAVES DON;T FALL, THEY FLY. THEY TAKE THEIR TIME AND WANDER ON THIS THEIR ONLY CHANCE TO SOAR. − DELIA OWENS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU REMOVE SHINY LIP APPLICATIONS FROM YOUR SHOP'S INVENTORY, YOU'RE CUTTING YOUR GLOSSES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
NETS SUNS SPURS BUCKS KNICKS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
LASTS, SOLELY, YIELD, DECADE, ELASTIC
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ADAMANTLY
PANORAMIC
RELAX
PLAINNESS
LATTICE
BENEFICENCE
SANCTIONS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It takes all kinds in this world
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
